Azerbaijani MP names attention to martyr families, disabled veterans among social policy priorities

14 July 2022 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The attention to martyr families and disabled veterans in Azerbaijan is one of the priority directions of the state’s social policy, MP Jeyhun Mammadov told Trend.

According to Mammadov, measures aimed at improving living conditions and increasing the social well-being of the martyr families are constantly taken in the country.

“Azerbaijan is one of the few countries in the world where the martyr families and disabled veterans are given great attention and care, and the state provides them with apartments and cars," Mammadov also noted.

He stressed that more than 13,000 people from the above category in Azerbaijan have been provided with housing, and 7,400 - with cars.

"This is a big figure. Participants and veterans of the first Karabakh war standing in line will be provided with housing in the near future,” Mammadov further said.

“All the above testifies to the successful implementation of social policy in Azerbaijan. The state is taking important steps to further improve the well-being of people in this category. This attention and care will continue in the future," concluded the MP.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz