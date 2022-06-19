Azerbaijani foreign minister meets head of International Turkic Academy

19 June 2022 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali on June 18, 2022, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, Bayramov highly appreciated the activities of the academy and noted Azerbaijan's contribution to its work.

He emphasized the preparation of textbooks on the common history and geography of the Turkic peoples, as well as the activities of the scientific councils.

Besides, the minister praised the personal contribution of Kydyrali to the activities of the academy.

The academy’s head noted with satisfaction his participation in the Baku Global Forum and visit to Azerbaijan’s Shusha city.

He stressed that the International Turkic Academy has a number of projects in connection with Azerbaijan, including projects related to declaring Shusha the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2023.

Noting Azerbaijan's constant support for the academy, Kydyrali expressed confidence that this would contribute to further development of the academy's activities in the future.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest at the meeting.

