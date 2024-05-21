Google spent $1.1 billion to expand its data center in Finland

21 May 2024 21:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Google plans to spend 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to expand its main data center in Finland to facilitate the transition to green energy, Azernews reports.

As a result of the expansion measures, the number of employees will increase to 500 this year and next.

The center is located in the city of Hamina on the southern coast of the country. The region offers good opportunities in the field of renewable energy.

The tech giant has also signed a joint project with a local utility company to use excess heat generated during operation to heat homes in the area.

This technology, called central heating, is already available in some parts of Northern Europe.

