China call situation in Taiwan Strait difficult and serious

21 May 2024 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The situation in the Taiwan Strait is complicated and serious because of the local administration of the island in the person of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which promotes the ideas of Taiwan independence. This was stated by Chen Binhua, the official representative of the Office of Taiwan Affairs at the State Council of the People's Republic of China, commenting on the inauguration of the head of the administration of Lai Qingde Island, Azernews reports.

"The current situation in the Taiwan Strait is complex and serious," he said. "The main reason for this is that the DPP stubbornly adheres to a divisive position [focused] on Taiwan's independence and refuses to recognize the 1992 consensus embodying the principle of one China," Chen Binhua said.

The will of the Chinese authorities to resolve the Taiwan issue and complete national reunification is as firm as a rock, the official representative of the office said.

"Our will to resolve the Taiwan issue and complete national reunification is rock solid, our ability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity is unshakeable, and our actions against Taiwan independence and foreign interference are resolute," Chen Binhua said.

---

