South African countries urged to raise $5.5 billion to fight drought

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has launched an appeal to raise $5.5 billion to combat the effects of drought, Azernews reports.

"The summit noted that the impact of the El Nino climate phenomenon has led to droughts and floods. The summit issued a regional humanitarian appeal to raise at least $5.5 billion to increase the capacity of SADC member countries to respond to the challenges of El Nino," the publication says.

The meeting participants also reviewed the latest data on the climate in the region and its impact on socio-economic development, including the prices of essential products, calling on the organization's member countries to create favorable conditions for food producers to ensure a supply of grain and vegetables.

According to community experts, the consequences of the natural phenomenon of El Nino have negatively affected the lives of 61 million people.

