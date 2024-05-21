Scarlett Johansson accuses Open AI of stealing her voice

21 May 2024 23:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Scarlett Johansson is threatening legal action against Open AI after the company launched a feature in its artificial intelligence service Chat GPT, voiced in a voice very similar to her voice, Azernews reports.

In a statement to several American media outlets, the actress said that last year the company approached her with an offer to voice a chatbot, but she refused.

After hearing the Sky voice bot launched last week, Johansson's lawyers contacted Open AI to have the voice removed.

"The voice is so similar to my own that neither my closest friends nor the news channels can distinguish it," says Johansson.

The company has now suspended the voice, which is one of five that users of the service can communicate with. However, CEO Sam Altman stated that Sky's voice was not an imitation of Johansson, but belonged to another professional actress.

---

