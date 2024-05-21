Sweden expects construction industry to grow after joining NATO

21 May 2024 20:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Sweden's accession to NATO can give a great impetus to the development of the country's crisis-ridden construction industry, Azernews reports.

It is noted that due to the need to expand infrastructure in the country, they hope for a construction boom.

Experts believe that joining the alliance means new investments, which will have a positive impact on the construction industry. We are talking about strengthening bridges for heavy military equipment, improving roads, inspecting water supply and sewerage systems, as well as building additional housing.

Railways also require attention, in particular the Stockholm-Oslo segment, which must withstand the transportation of heavy equipment.

