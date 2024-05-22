Azerbaijani wrestlers take 2 gold, 2 bronze on second day of European Championship [PHOTOS]

22 May 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The second day of the U-23 European Wrestling Championship ended yesterday with another success for Azerbaijan's U-23 wrestlers in Baku. Good news came from the evening session of the competition on the second day of the event about the Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers in 55, 63, 77, 87, and 130 kg finishing with medals.

Azernews reports referring to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation that the national team won 2 gold and 2 bronze medals.

Rashad Mammadov (55 kg) won against Ukrainian Ivan Stefansky with a score of 7:0 and opened our medal account and rose to the 3rd step of the podium.

Ziya Babashov (63 kg) won the U-23 European Championship by beating Moldavian Vitaly Yeriomenko with a minimal margin (3:2) in the final match, which took place in a tight fight.

Khasay Hasanli (77 kg) also fulfilled the expectations placed on him. In the decisive match, our compatriot, who did not give any chance to Turkish Yüksel Sarichiçek (10:1), won the main prize in the U-23 European Championship for the 2nd time.

Lachin Valiyev (87 kg), who eliminated Romanian Patrick Gorda (4:3) in the consolation match during the day session, won a bronze medal in the next similar competition by defeating Belarusian Ilya Mialeshchik (4:1) in the last match.

