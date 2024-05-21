Azerbaijan, Italy mull strategic partnership relations

21 May 2024 20:37 (UTC+04:00)

On May 21, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the newly appointed ambassador of Italy to our country, Luca Di Gianfrancesco.

Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry that at the meeting, the minister presented a copy of the ambassador's credentials to Jeyhun Bayramov.

Congratulating the ambassador on his appointment, Jeyhun Bayramov wished him success in his career.

At the meeting, the issues arising from the multidimensional strategic partnership relations between the two countries, as well as the current regional situation, were discussed.

The parties emphasized that intensive contacts between heads of state, government representatives and parliaments play an important role in the development of strategic relations.

Various fields, including economy, trade, energy security, communications, humanitarian, education, etc. the importance of using the mechanisms of strategic dialogue and political consultations was emphasized in terms of the discussion of the perspectives of multilateral cooperation. In particular, the role of the Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy was mentioned. It was brought to attention that the Italian-Azerbaijani University will give an additional impetus to the expanding cooperation in the field of education.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed the other party in detail about the current situation and realities in the region during the post-conflict period, the large-scale restoration and construction works carried out in the territories freed from occupation, as well as the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The contribution of Italian companies to the reconstruction efforts was noted with satisfaction. The issue of mine threat in our country has been brought to attention, and the possibilities of cooperation in the field of demining activities have been assessed.

Talking about the preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), as well as the negotiation process, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that we would be pleased to cooperate with Italy within the framework of our chairmanship of COP29.

Luca Di Canfrancesco, who expressed his satisfaction with the appointment of an ambassador to our country, noted that he will work towards the development of existing multidimensional strategic partnership relations during his tenure.

During the meeting, opinions were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

