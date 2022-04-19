The Azerbaijani army’s combat duty and comprehensive provision have been highly ensured in liberated Kalbajar, the Defence Ministry reported on April 18.

A series of measures have been taken in accordance with the high command's instructions to fully supply and improve the social and living conditions of military units serving on Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the report added.

“All necessary measures are taken to ensure exemplary service of the military personnel, to maintain a high level of combat capability and combat readiness in harsh climates, and difficult terrain. The servicemen are fully provided with fresh and high-calorie food, as well as other types of supplies,” the ministry stressed.

Further actions are underway to ensure a full supply of units and organize military service, as well as to enhance the social and living conditions of the personnel in the liberated lands, the ministry added.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenia’s occupation, Azerbaijan started constructing military units and other military infrastructure in these lands to ensure the region's security.

Several modern military units have been built in liberated Hadrut, Fuzuli, Kalbajar, Lachin and other regions. The military facilities have been upgraded with contemporary equipment and weapons, and military personnel's combat readiness has been improved via drills.

Azerbaijani servicemen periodically take part both in international and domestic drills to boost their combat skills and to enhance interaction with different kinds of troops.

In 2022, Azerbaijani servicemen will join a number of local and international drills, as well as seminars and conferences under the annual approved plan.

