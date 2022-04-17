Georgian cultural figures, ecologists, Turkologists, and bloggers have visited Shusha, which was liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 war with Armenia, local media have reported.

As part of their trip to Shusha, the guests visited the city's central square, the Shusha Fortress, and the Jidir Duzu. In addition, they visited the poet Molla Panah Vagif's mausoleum and vocalist Bulbul's house museum.

Georgian opera singer Zhakeli Lamze performed the song "Ey Vətən" in front of the Shusha Fortress with lyrics by Aslan Abdullayev and music by Elza Ibragimova.

Singer Veriko Turashvili, walking through the streets of the city, sang the song "Sari gelin", and singer Dmitry Kisishvili and his daughter Eli Kisishvili - the song "Cücələrim".

The Georgian delegation members observed the demining operations in liberated Jabrayil and Fuzuli regions. They are expected to visit Aghdam later.

The guests arrived in Azerbaijan with the support of the Azerbaijani embassy in Georgia and the Georgian representative office of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan. The delegation included 21 people.

Shusha, which was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, was liberated from Armenia's occupation on November 8, 2020. The city, which played a critical role in liberating Karabakh, is located on the road to Khankandi, the region's largest city.

President Ilham Aliyev declared 2022 as the "Year of Shusha". Considering the historical and cultural significance of the second capital for the Azerbaijani nation, this is a big step in the promotion of our country.

The declaration of 2022 as the "Year of Shusha" will provide new opportunities to demonstrate Azerbaijan's determination in restoring liberated territories, according to officials.

Following the liberation of Shusha, the Azerbaijani government prioritized restoration work, including the restoration and preservation of the city's historical and cultural heritage.

The Shusha General Plan was completed quickly, the bust of the great poet Molla Panah Vagif and the museum-mausoleum complex were restored to their original state, the house-museum of vocalist Bulbul and the statue of composer Uzeyir Hajibayli were opened, historical, religious, and architectural monuments, music festivals, and the organization of the Vagif Poetry Days in front of the magnificent mausoleum were also restored.

President Aliyev declared the historic Shusha city the country's cultural capital on May 7, 2021. An immediate inventory of the damage to the city, its historical and cultural heritage, and its natural environment was completed, and restoration work began. Shusha's public administration was given special attention in order to ensure the efficiency of restoration work. In the city, the Azerbaijani president's special envoy was appointed.

