By Trend

The second Karabakh war has given armor supporters and detractors a lot of talking points, the article published by the Washington Post said, Trend reports.

In an opinion-based article named “Russian tanks are taking a beating. Do they still have a place on the modern battlefield?” the author writes that with the Russia-Ukraine conflict still raging in all its fury it is much too early to draw any definitive judgments about lessons learned.

“But what we have seen to date is already offering fresh evidence for the continuing debate in military circles over the future of warfare — and in particular over whether the tank can continue its eight-decade reign as the king of land warfare,” the author said.

According to the article, the combination of TB2 drones and Israeli-made loitering munitions proved highly potent for Azerbaijan in its victorious war against Armenia in 2020.

The article noted that the Armenia-Azerbaijan war “has given armor supporters and detractors a lot of talking points. Depending on the take, the destruction of tanks by precision drone strikes either spelled the end of armor as we know it or served as an example of what unprotected, poorly deployed armor would face.”

The author points out that already some are rushing to claim that “tanks & armored personnel carriers have become obsolete. They are too expensive & are easily destroyed with manifold light anti-tank weapons or drones.”

---