Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement on the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens who left Ukraine for neighboring countries.

The Azerbaijani state plans to organize two charter flights on February 28.

For the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens who left Ukraine due to the situation in this country to neighboring states,

The first of the charter flights, which will be operated from the territory of Romania by the Turkish company Tailwind, is planned to deliver 168 citizens to the country, the second flight, which will be operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, will deliver 174 citizens of Azerbaijan.

