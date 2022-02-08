By Vugar Khalilov

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Baghdad Amreyev met on February 7 to discuss the rehabilitation of Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020, the ministry has reported.

During the meeting, Bayramov emphasized the importance of OTS members' participation in the infrastructure-building process on Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The minister also briefed the visitor on Azerbaijan's reconstruction efforts in the liberated lands, as well as the current situation in the region.

Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan's strong interest in cooperation with the OTS and highlighted the activities of the OTS secretariat.

Amreyev, for his part, praised Azerbaijan's active participation in the OTS. He also mentioned the organization's potential for collaboration with other international and regional organizations.

In addition, other items on the agenda, including upcoming events, were discussed at the meeting.

On November 12, 2021, the 8th summit of the OTS was held in Istanbul. At the summit, the decisions were made to change the name of the organization, to grant Turkmenistan the observer status. In addition, the document “vision of the Turkic World-2040” and the declaration of the 8th summit were adopted. Azerbaijan transferred its chairmanship to Turkey.

Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS, earlier called the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States - Turkic Council), which began on October 15, 2019, has successfully continued in 2021. During this time, the activity of the organization has been further strengthened and its reputation has grown.

