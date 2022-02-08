By Trend

Even France has come to terms with the new realities in the region created by President Ilham Aliyev, Editor-in-Chief of Trend news agency Emin Aliyev said in the information and analytical program "Results of the Week" on the CBC TV channel, Trend reports.

The results of the meeting in video format with participation of President Ilham Aliyev, President of France Emmanuel Macron, the President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, the upcoming visit of the UNESCO mission to Azerbaijan and Armenia and other topical issues were discussed in the program.

The full version broadcast can be found below:

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz