By Trend

Another Russian airline has launched direct flights to Azerbaijan, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend.

According to the message, Azimuth Airline has been making Rostov-on-Don - Baku - Rostov-on-Don flights since January 21. The flights are made every week on Fridays.

“Departure from Rostov-on-Don is at 08:00 (GMT +3), landing in Baku - at 11:10 (GMT +4), a departure from Baku - at 12:10, landing at the airport of Rostov-on-Don - at 13:15,” the airport said.

Russia’s Nordwind Airlines also makes Rostov-on-Don-Baku direct flights on Sundays.

