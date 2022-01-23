23 January 2022 15:53 (UTC+04:00)
313
By Trend
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations was informed via 112 hotline about the ammunition found in the section of the Samur-Absheron canal, which passes through Gobu village of the Absheron region, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Trend .
In this regard, a group of pyrotechnicians from the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations immediately arrived at the scene.
While inspecting the scene, pyrotechnicians found a 125-mm BK-14 tank shell and a 122-mm OF-56 artillery shell (without a fuse), which were seized and disposed.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz