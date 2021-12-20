By Sabina Mammadli

The results of President Ilham Aliyev's trilateral meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels in mid-December can be considered a successful manifestation of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, some MPs have said.

They made the remarks in an interview with Azertag.

“The results of the meeting give grounds to say that the Azerbaijani leader has once again demonstrated the right position of his country. The most important thing is that the position of our country was supported,” MP Kamila Aliyeva said.

She noted that before the meetings in Brussels, a number of foreign political experts and Armenian politicians believed that Europe would support Pashinyan’s wishes. However, Azerbaijan was the party that dictated the conditions at the Brussels meetings. As a result of the resolute position and wise policy of President Ilham Aliyev, all the proposals put forward by Azerbaijan were accepted.

MP Tamam Jafarova said that the Eastern Partnership format has provided member states with the opportunity to work more closely with the EU.

“In Azerbaijan's national security concept, integration into Euro-Atlantic structures is a priority of the state's foreign policy. That is why Azerbaijan's successful participation in the VI Eastern Partnership Summit is another diplomatic victory of our country in the field of national security policy," said Jafarova.

She underlined that the head of state set conditions for the Minsk Group for the coming years. The Minsk Group can continue to operate only under conditions such as recognizing the end of the conflict, achieving peace between the parties, building mutual trust and contacts, and contributing to the delimitation of borders.

MP Jala Ahmadova said that the new regional realities created by Azerbaijan are already supported by world powers and international organizations. She noted that President Aliyev's visit to Brussels was marked by the further strengthening of Azerbaijan's diplomatic successes achieved at the Sochi meeting.

The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan's exceptional role in ensuring Europe's energy security. It was noted that about 20 NATO countries import oil from Azerbaijan. Four countries of the Alliance import gas from Azerbaijan, and the geography of these countries may expand in the future. It was also stressed that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner in the field of energy supply, Ahmadova said.

Ahmadova stressed that the agreements reached during the visit to Brussels are not only a new success of our diplomacy, but also a new valuable contribution to strengthening the regional peace and stability. The efforts of Azerbaijan, a country committed to peace and stability and predicting its next steps, are aimed at minimizing the risk of any new war in the region. The best way for Armenia is to open communications, establish an active dialogue and learn to be a neighbor again, work on a peace agreement and put an end to hostility.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz