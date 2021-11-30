By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army’s mortar and artillery units have conducted drills, the Defence Ministry reported on November 29.

The drills were held under the 2021 combat training plan, the report added.

As a part of the field tactical drills held in combat shooting, the units were instructed to open a command observation post and take a firing position.

The drills were designed to improve the personnel's practical abilities to complete duties in a fast and precise manner with the proper use of guns, based on the experience obtained during the 44-day war with Armenia.

The drills also aimed to improve the command units' management abilities. Mortars and artillery fired on both intended and unanticipated targets in the allotted period. The assigned tasks were completed effectively, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

--

