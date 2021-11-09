Azerbaijani and Russian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov discussed the implementation of the joint statement, on the eve of the anniversary of the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020.

The discussion took place during the phone talks on November 8, 2021, the Foreign Ministry has reported.

The parties also exchanged views on the agenda of bilateral cooperation.

Russia played a key role in the signing of a ceasefire deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia to end the last year's 44-day war. The trilateral peace deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the 30-year conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh that along with seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s.

Azerbaijan and Russia also cooperate in different spheres of the economy. Earlier this year Azerbaijan participated in a number of international exhibitions held in Russia. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.6 billion in 2020, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner. Additionally, Azerbaijan is a major supplier of fruits and vegetables to Russia.

