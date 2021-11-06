Former Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State David Merkel has said that the Karabakh conflict impeded the development of the South Caucasus region.

He made the remarks at the panel session - "South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation", which is held within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" on November 6.

According to Merkel, the establishment of cooperation between the countries of the region will contribute to its development.

"The activities of the OSCE Minsk Group turned out to be unsuccessful. International organizations must continue their missions. It is necessary to work on the values ​​that unite the countries of the South Caucasus," he said.

Under the auspices of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The VIII Global Baku Forum will complete its work today.

