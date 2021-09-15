By Trend

The liberation of Baku is a triumph of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, Trend reports.

On September 15, 2021, Azerbaijan marks the 103rd anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

After the proclamation of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) on May 28, 1918, the national government of the country temporarily settled in the city of Ganja, since Baku was under the occupation of the Bolshevik-Dashnak armed formations of the Baku Council of People's Commissars headed by Armenian Stepan Shaumyan.

One of the main tasks of the ADR government was the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak armed formations, but the balance of forces was unequal. Therefore, representatives of the ADR appealed to fraternal Turkey for help. Turkish Minister of War Enver Pasha, taking into account the situation, ordered his brother Nuru Pasha to send military detachments under his command from Tabriz to Ganja city.

Thus, the offensive of the Baku Council troops on Ganja was prevented, and the Caucasian Islamic Army under the command of Nuru Pasha launched a counteroffensive in the direction of Baku. The enemy troops were defeated and forced to retreat. On September 15, 1918, Azerbaijani and Turkish soldiers liberated Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation, and this day went down in the history of the Azerbaijani state.

Azerbaijan will never forget this historic day. The Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood will be passed on from generation to generation. We also witnessed political and moral support for Turkey during the 44-day second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov.2020].

Azerbaijani-Turkish relations based on historical roots are unparalleled in the world. Even after the Victory [liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war], the support of Azerbaijan’s Turkish brothers continues. After the signing of the statement on November 10, 2020 [between presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia’s prime minister], the Joint Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center began to operate in Karabakh. Turkey’s representation in this center is very important for Azerbaijan.

