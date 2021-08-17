By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan are safely ensuring the security of the Kabul International airport, the Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported on August 17.

“The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani army of 120 people, jointly with Turkish forces, continues to carry out their official duties in order to ensure the security of the Kabul International airport,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani and Turkish foreign ministers discussed joint activities of the Turkish and Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan and the current state of their mission in a telephone conversation, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported on August 16.

The Taliban armed group retook power in Afghanistan 20 years after it was toppled by the USA. The collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government in Kabul came in the wake of Taliban blitzkrieg that began on August 6 and led to the capture of more than two dozen Afghan provinces by the morning of August 15.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani Army's peacekeeping detachment was formed in 1997 and since September 1999 Azerbaijani servicemen acted within the NATO/U.S.-led peacekeeping forces in Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq and South Sudan.

Azerbaijan joined with a platoon to International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) consisting of 21 soldiers in November 2002 to contribute to peace, security and order in Afghanistan. On 9 January 2018, the number of the Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan was increased to 120 servicemen in line with the parliamentary decision.

