By Laman Ismayilova

Rain is expected in some parts of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on July 30. North wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +21-24 ° C at night, +30-34 ° C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +21-23 ° C at night, and +31-33 ° C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be below average at 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 60-70 percent at night, and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

The seawater temperature in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be +23-24 ° C, and +24-25 ° C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikhov.

Thunderstorms and hail are expected in the mountainous areas. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +19-24 ° C at night, +31-36 ° C in the daytime. In the highlands, it will be +9-14 ° C at night, and +17-22 ° C in the daytime.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz