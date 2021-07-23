President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to President of China Xi Jinping on July 23.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of significant loss of life and destruction in the aftermath of severe flooding in Henan province.

Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families of the victims and the friendly people of China, and wish speedy recovery to the injured and earliest elimination of the natural disaster’s consequences," the head of state said.

---

