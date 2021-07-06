By Trend

A joint meeting of the working groups on energy and environmental issues of the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters, created to solve centralized issues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation [as a result of the 2020 Karabakh war], is being held in the Aghdam district, Trend reports on July 6.

The meeting participants are discussing the agenda issues.

The Coordination Headquarters, created by Azerbaijan’s presidential order dated November 24, 2020, is managed by the head of the Presidential Administration, Samir Nuriyev.

