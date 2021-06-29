By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili had a phone talk on June 28, Azertag has reported.

The head of state congratulated Garibashvili on the occasion of his birthday and wished him success in his activities and the best of health. Garibashvili thanked Aliyev for the attention and congratulations.

Emphasizing the successful development of friendly and brotherly Azerbaijani-Georgian relations in various fields, President Aliyev and Prime Minister Garibashvili expressed their confidence that the ties would continue to strengthen. During the conversation, the sides discussed the issues relating to various aspects of bilateral relations.

In early June, Baku highly evaluated the role of Garibashvili along with all other international actors from the U.S. and Europe in contributing to the handover of 15 Armenian detainees in exchange for mine maps of Azerbaijan's Aghdam region.

The detainees were handed over to Armenia on the Azerbaijani-Georgian border with the participation of Georgian representatives.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz