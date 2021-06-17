By Ayya Lmahamad

About 80 percent of the work on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha section of the Victory Road has already been completed, Azerbaijan's Automobile Roads Local and Regional Roads Department Head Ilham Suleymanov has told local media.

Suleymanov noted that the groundwork for 51 km of the road is completed, and the next stage of the work is underway.

“Victory Road includes four bridges, work on three of which is 70 percent complete,” he added.

The Victory Road leading to Azerbaijan’s historic Shusha city will be commissioned in September.

The 101-km-long “Victory Road” starts from the Hajigabul-Minjivan-Zangazur highway in liberated Fuzuli and is part of the unified transport concept of Karabakh.

The foundation stone of the “Victory Road” was laid by President Ilham Aliyev during his visit to Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions on November 16, a week after Azerbaijan’s decisive victory over Armenia in the six-week-war in Autumn.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Azerbaijan will carry out the restoration and reconstruction work on its recently-liberated territories in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction and development of the economy.

Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for reconstruction works on the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz