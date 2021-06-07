By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on June 8. Northeast wind will be followed by northwest wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be +15-20 °C at night, +24-28 °C in the daytime on the Absheron Peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, it will be +18-20 °C at night, +25-27 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be within the normal range at 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in northern and western regions. Mild east wind will blow across the country.

The temperature will be +16-21 °C at night, +29-34 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, it will be +7-12 °C at night, +16-21 °C in the daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, mild fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula on June 8, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

