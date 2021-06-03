By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani and Turkish ruling parties have signed a protocol of intent on cooperation, Trend reported on June 2.

The protocol was signed by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party's (YAP) deputy chairman, Tahir Budagov, and the Turkish Justice and Development Party's first deputy chairman, Numan Kurtulmus.

The protocol was signed during the YAP delegation's visit to Turkey.

The meeting held at the Justice and Development Party's central headquarters in Ankara highly assessed the real situation and discussed prospects for ties and cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Turkish ruling political parties.

After the signing ceremony, Budagov and Kurtulmus held a joint press conference.

As part of the visit, which will last until June 3, party delegations will hold other meetings and discuss issues of cooperation between youth associations and audit commissions of YAP and the Justice and Development Party.

