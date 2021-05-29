By Trend

Within the ‘Show me Azerbaijan’ project, foreign bloggers and journalists who arrived in Azerbaijan, will visit the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, Director General of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum Elmeddin Mehdiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

As part of the visit, the foreigners will view the consequences of the crimes committed by Armenia, and inform the world community about what they have seen, the director general said.

According to Mehdiyev, 12 people from eight countries arrived in Azerbaijan.

The project is being implemented with the support of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Youth Forum of Islamic Cooperation and started on May 28 in Baku. The guests walked around the city, viewed its rich historical heritage.

“Trips to the districts of the country began on May 29. Within the framework of the program, bloggers will get acquainted with the rich cultural heritage of various regions during the week. The guests will also visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan,” Mehdiyev said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz