By Trend

An annual action plan has been signed between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education and the British Council office in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 21.

The action plan was signed during a meeting of Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev wit the delegation led by Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, UK’s Minister for Exports Graham Stuart.

Speaking about the meeting, the minister stressed that Azerbaijan and the UK exchanged the views on cooperation in the field of education.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz