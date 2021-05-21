By Trend

The work on the laying of a double-circuit 35-kilovolt power transmission line to the Sugovushan settlement liberated from the Armenian occupation has been completed in Azerbaijan and today electricity has been supplied to the settlement, Azerishig OJSC told Trend on May 20.

The comprehensive measures on provision of the territories liberated from the occupation with electricity are underway.

The joint-stock company completed the work in Sugovushan settlement in accordance with the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev within the ‘Azerishig in Karabakh’ project.

The "Smart Grid" concept is applied in Sugovushan, as well as in other Azerbaijani territories liberated from the occupation.

A new 35-kilovolt power transmission line was laid to the settlement from the 110/35/6 kilovolt Tartar substation. The double-circuit 35 kV line was laid by using an insulated cable.

The modern isolated and protected 35 kV power supply line used in Sugovushan has the following advantages compared to the traditional power lines:

- reduces technical losses by 2.3 times;

- reduces the number of emergency and planned outages by 25-30 times;

- reduces the likelihood of an accident in a harsh climate, in snowy and frosty weather by several times;

- reduces the cost of the used supports by 3-5 times;

- reduces operating and maintenance costs by four times.

Moreover, the threat to the life and health of the population is eliminated, which makes it possible to use more than five times the usable land area per kilometer of the protection zone of the power transmission line.

In general, the reliability of the network increased thanks to the laying of a 35-kilovolt power transmission line in Sugovushan settlement.

Moreover, 0.4 kilovolt overhead power lines were restored in the internal network of the village, new SIP cables were laid.

