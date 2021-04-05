By Laman Ismayilova

More than 1,600 trees of different species have been planted on 2 hectares with the participation of employees of the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, IDEA Public Union, State Customs Committee and volunteers.

The tree-planting campaign was held as part of the Green Marathon organized by the IDEA Public Union and the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry.

The campaign aims to increase green spaces and contribute to the protection of the environment. The tree planting action raises awareness through planting a total of one million trees spanning right across the country.

The State Customs Committee (SCC) also joined the action in Baku's Khojahasan settlement, Azertag reported.

Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Mukhtar Babayev and Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev also took part in the tree-planting action.

Nearly one million trees are expected to be planted in the country this spring and autumn.

The IDEA Public Union was founded in 2011 by Heydar Aliyev Foundation Vice-President Leyla Aliyeva,

The public union aims to promote public awareness on environmental issues and action, collaborate with the youth, promote the education of environmental problems and find proper solutions for them.

It calls upon each individual to care about the environment and to contribute to ongoing efforts against ecological problems.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz