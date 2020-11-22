The Chief of Azerbaijan's State Security Service Lieutenant General Ali Nagiyev made a service visit to the newly-liberated city of Shusha on November 19-20 in order to strengthen the security of the city upon President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, the State Security Service reported in its official website.

During the visit, the head of the Service also got acquainted with the provision and working conditions of the local branches of the State Security Service in the city of Fizuli and the village of Hadrut that took office, met with employees of the Ministry of Defense and other structures, and discussed the upcoming joint tasks.

Azerbaijan liberated its Shusha city after 28 years of the Armenian occupation, President Ilham Aliyev said in an address to the nation on November 8.