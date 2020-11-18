By Laman İsmayilova

Cloudy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 19. Mild north-east wind will blow tomorrow.

The temperature will be +4-6 °C at night, +6-8 °C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise to 776 mm Hg above the normal. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent at night and 55-60 percent in the daytime.

Ecologists forecast rainy weather in the country's regions. Snow is expected in the mountains and foothills. Fog will be observed at times. Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +3-6 °C at night, +6-9 °C in the daytime, -3-2 °C in the mountains at night, +3-6 °C in the daytime.

On November 19, mild fluctuations of meteorological factors and a temperature regime close to the climatic norm are expected on the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

