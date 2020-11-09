First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the National Flag Day.

In her post, the First Vice-President said: "I congratulate all our fellow countrymen on the occasion of the National Flag Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Our hearts will always be filled with pride for our flag and Motherland! May our tricolor wave in the sky of the sovereign, powerful Azerbaijan forever!"

