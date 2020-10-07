By Trend

Bob Blackman, Member of the House of Commons of the British Parliament, Chairman of the Friendship Group with Azerbaijan has proposed a resolution calling on the UK Government to condemn Armenia for blatantly violating the ceasefire regime signed in 1994, Trend reports citing the resolution.

The resolution said that House of Commons notes the acts of aggression by Armenia commencing on 27 September 2020 and continuing to escalate each day which further intensifies the armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan which is rooted in Armenia's illegal military control over Azerbaijan's Nagorno Karabakh region and adjacent seven districts.

“The House calls on the UK Government to condemn Armenia for blatantly violating the ceasefire regime signed in 1994 and for using large-calibre weapons, mortar launchers and artillery in an intensive attack on the positions of the armed forces and civilians of Azerbaijan; and further calls on the Government to urge for the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the illegally occupied territories of Azerbaijan as stated in UN Security Council resolutions adopted in 1993,” the resolution said.

