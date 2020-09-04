By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) has organized 33 export missions of Azerbaijani companies to foreign countries to promote “Made in Azerbaijan” brand so far, the company representatives said in an online briefing held on September 3.

During the briefing, acting head of the company Yusif Abdullayev noted reforms implemented in recent years to develop the non-oil sector, export and support non-oil products, promotion of “Made in Azerbaijan” brand abroad and the work done to attract foreign investment.

It was noted that since the beginning of 2020, Azerbaijani companies have participated in the International Green Week 2020 in Germany, Prodexpo 2020 in Russia, Gulfood 2020 in the United Arab Emirates, and Azerbaijani products were presented at the single national stand “Made in Azerbaijan”. In addition, several international exhibitions were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, with the support of the Ministry of Economy, Azerbaijani companies will participate in the international food exhibition World Food 2020 to be held in Moscow on September 22-25. Such food products as pomegranate juice, hazelnut, wine and other alcoholic beverages, fruits and vegetables, mineral water, tea, jams, lemonades, dried fruits will be presented to visitors under single brand “Made in Azerbaijan”. It should be noted that Azerbaijani companies will participate in this exhibition for the fourth time.

Participation in the World Food 2020 international food exhibition is particularly important from the point of view of expanding the geography of non-oil sector exports, increasing exports of Azerbaijani products to foreign markets and further strengthening ties between Azerbaijani entrepreneurs and foreign businessmen.

Likewise, by the end of 2020 Azerbaijani entrepreneurs will participate in the 3rd China International Import Food exhibition to be held in Shanghai, China.

It should be noted that more than AZN 6.3 million ($3.7M) of export privileges were paid to 80 economic entities during the period of January- August 2020. Thus, entrepreneurs have exported products worth more than AZN 23.2 million ($13.6M).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz