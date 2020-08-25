By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has expressed condolences to Georgia due to the recent tragic road accident that killed 17 people.

“Very saddened to hear about the tragic road accident on the Shatili highway in Dusheti municipality of Georgia. We express condolences to the families of those killed in the accident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Bayramov wrote on his Twitter page on August 24.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan’s support and solidarity are with friendly people of Georgia.

Seventeen people lost their lives in a minibus accident near the village of Biso in Georgia’s Dusheti Municipality on August 23 when the bus that left the Mtskheta-Mtianeti road in the Caucasus mountains fell 80 metres down the cliff.

