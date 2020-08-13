By Akbar Mammadov

A military delegation from Turkey headed by Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has arrived in Azerbaijan to observe the joint large-scale military drills between the two countries' troops, the Defense Ministry reported on August 13.

The military delegation will observe the final episode of the first stage of Live-Fire Joint Large-Scale Tactical and Flight-Tactical Exercises of the Land Forces and the Air Force of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The Turkish delegation represented by Chief of the General Staff, Army General Yashar Guler, commanders of the branches of the Armed Forces, and other high-ranking officers arrived in the country of August 12 evening.

Following the arrival, the Turkish delegation along with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, and the First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff, Najmeddin Sadikov, visited the Alley of Honor, the Alley of Martyrs and the monument erected in honour of the Turkish soldiers killed in 1918 in Baku.

The observation of the final episode will take place within the framework of the Distinguished Visitors Day of the exercises.

The Turkish military officials’ visit follows Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov’s and Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov’s visit to Turkey on August 11 where they were both received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

It should be noted that The Land and Air forces of the two countries are participating in the military exercises held in line with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, in accordance with the annual plan.

According to the plan, exercises involving the Land Forces were held from August 1 to 5 in Baku and Nakhchivan, while exercises involving the Air Forces were conducted from July 29 to August 10 – in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh.

The personnel, armoured vehicles, artillery and mortars, combat and transport helicopters of the Air Forces, as well as air defence and anti-aircraft missile divisions of the two armies, will be involved in the military exercises.

