By Akbar Mammadov

The High Technologies Park of Azerbaijan under the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has discussed a joint project with South Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute (STEPI), ANAS reported in its website on 6 August.

At the meeting held in the High Technologies Park (HT Park), a report was presented on the results and the current state of the project "Technology transfer and promotion of commercialization of science in Azerbaijan" jointly implemented by the two institutions in 2019-2020.

Furthermore, it was noted that the initial version of the interim report on the project has been presented to STEPI by HT Park experts.

As part of the next phase of the project, the interim report will be discussed online with the participation of experts from both countries.

During the meeting, proposals were made to organize a joint seminar in August. At the same time, it was decided to listen to lectures by Korean experts on "Digitalization of Technoparks", "Business Model for Technoparks", "Financing Mechanisms of Technoparks", "Development of Clusters in Technoparks" and "Attracting Residents to Technoparks".

It should be noted that STEPI has been cooperating with Azerbaijan's National Academy of Sciences since 2017.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz