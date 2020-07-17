By Ayya Lmahamad

Russia appreciates the Azerbaijani government's efforts to support the teaching of the Russian language in the country, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in an interview with TASS on July 16.

"There are about 300 Russian schools in Azerbaijan teaching the Russian language. Each school has a 'Russian track' where everything is taught in Russian. We express our gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for such attention to the preservation of the Russian language," Rudenko said.

Moreover, he stressed that efforts should be made to preserve the status of the Russian language as a means of inter-ethnic and interstate communication.

"This direction will continue to be one of our key vectors of development and as one of the most important elements of soft power," Rudenko added.

He said that Russia takes significant measures to this end.

"Maybe they [these measures] are not so visible, maybe our shortcoming is that we do not sufficiently advertise and promote them, but nevertheless the work is being done both by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Rossotrudnichestvo. The new head of the agency, Evgeny Primakov, gives priority to the Russian language in his reformatting program in this area," he emphasized.

