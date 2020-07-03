By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan continues providing support for its citizens stranded in different countries due to the closure of the state borders amid COVID-19.

Thus, First Secretary of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan and Director of the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center Samir Abbasov met with a group of Azerbaijani citizens in that country, local media reported on July 3.

During the meeting, Abbasov spoke about the situation around the pandemic, measures taken in Azerbaijan, as well as the work done to repatriate the citizens back to the country.

First Secretary emphasized that the Azerbaijani government is with its citizens, and their problems are under direct control of the president.

Moreover, he stated that the State Committee for Work with Diaspora has repeatedly helped Azerbaijani citizens staying in Uzbekistan, and solving citizens’ problems is always in the focus of attention of both embassy and the committee.

Furthermore, Abbasov stated that Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev worked with relevant agencies and applied to relevant structures in connection with the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens from Uzbekistan, and the relevant work in this direction will be carried out in the near future.

Participating in the meeting, compatriots expressed their gratitude to the Azerbaijani government, Embassy and Cultural Center for attention and care.

Thereby, on behalf of the Azerbaijani state, the Cultural Center distributed food aid to the citizens.

It should be noted that on June 5, Azerbaijan sent financial aid to 90 citizens stranded in Uzbekistan due to the closure of borders amid COVID-19. On May 8, 50 Azerbaijani citizens were repatriated by Tel Aviv-Tashkent- Baku flight.

---

