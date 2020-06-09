By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry has dismissed a police officer who behaved unethically toward a citizen during the detention of 11 residents who had insulted police officers on the weekend lockdown on June 8, the ministry’s press service reported on June 9.

The ministry said that it has investigated the video footages recorded during the detention of the people who threw household items at police officers patrolling the strict quarantine regime in the Yasamal district on 7 June.

As a result of the investigation, it has been revealed that one of the officers spoke in a loud voice to a woman and used inappropriate expressions against her husband.

Thus, taking into account this unacceptable behavior, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has decided to dismiss the police officer in question and launch and investigation into the incident. Moreover, the woman insulted by that police officer has been invited to the Baku City Main Police Department to convey the police officers’ apologies to her.

It should be noted that on June 8, while detaining a lockdown violator in the yard of a residential building in Baku’s Yasamal district, the police officers were thrown at various items from balcony and windows by a group of citizens living in the building.

The police later detained the 11 people who had insulted the police. Investigations is underway to give a legal assessment to the suspects.

It should be noted that in order to ensure the total lockdown, the police officers and internal troops were working in a reinforced to regularly and intensively monitor compliance with quarantine regime during the weekend.

Azerbaijan imposed a two-day nationwide quarantine regime in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran and Absheron region on June 6 and 7.

Under the lockdown, effective from 00:00 on June 6 to 06:00 on June 8, leaving the place of residence was prohibited (except when there is immediate danger of life and health).

In order to leave the place of residence or location on the basis specified in the decision, each person had to get permission by calling "102" of the Duty Part Management Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

