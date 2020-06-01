By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani Air Forces’ frontal and army aviation have held combat shooting tactical-flight exercises, the Defence Ministry’s press service reported on June 1.

The ministry noted that during the drills the pilots, using the terrain, bombed combat positions of the hypothetic adversary by avoiding air defences and manoeuvring at different heights.

In addition, during the exercises, the hypothetic adversary’s command and observation posts, artillery firing positions, observation posts, as well as single and group targets imitating armoured vehicles have been destroyed.

During the training, the pilots have also conducted air reconnaissance by determining the coordinates of the imaginary enemy’s ground targets.

The exercises were held in accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Defence Minister and aim to improve the combat skills of military pilots. In the framework of military training, the airmen of the combat aircraft of Air Forces have made practical shots.

The Air Forces are a special division of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Although formally established back in 1919, they started to form as a national military unit in 1992.

In 1997, the Azerbaijan High Military Pilot School graduated its first class of military pilots.

Today the Air Forces and Air Defense Troops complete with the state-of-the-art aeroplanes and helicopters is fully capable of defending Azerbaijan's skies against any kind of assault.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz