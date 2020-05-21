By Trend

The number of illegal migrants in Azerbaijan has decreased due to work restrictions applied in the country because of the COVID-19 situation, Head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said during an online briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

"Despite the term of residence permit expired, some migrants did not apply for its extension,” Huseynov added. “The number of applications for a work permit also decreased. This may be connected with the pandemic."

---

