Changeable cloudy and foggy weather is expected in Baku on April 1.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 8-11°C at night, 14-19 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 9-11°C at night, 16-18 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Foggy weather is expected in country`s regions. Snow will fall in the mountainous areas. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 7-11°C at night, 16-21°C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-4 °C at night, 4-8°C in the daytime.

