By Trend

Additional measures have been determined to prevent the wide spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

As part of the government measures to prevent the wide spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, people are required to stay in private houses and apartments, permanent or temporary places of residence.

People can leave private houses and apartments in the case of need for urgent medical care, immediate danger to life and health, to go to retail and public service facilities, the operation of which is permitted, to remove household waste, and also to perform official duties in organizations, operating under special conditions.

Other kinds of operation, except for the vital work and services, will be suspended from 00:00 on March 31, 2020 to 00:00 on April 20, 2020.

In order to minimize people’s contacts with each other and thereby reduce the rate of infection during the mentioned period, operation in the following areas of work and services is prohibited:

- On-site customer service in all trade and public catering facilities, including restaurants, cafes and tea houses (with the exception of supermarkets, food stores and pharmacies, removal, delivery and online sales);

-Service in places of recreation and entertainment;

-Activities of cultural facilities, including museums and exhibition halls, cinemas, theaters, gyms;

-Services of hairdressers, beauty salons, massage, baths and cosmetic services (including such services in the client's house or in other places);

-Ritual services, with the exception of the funeral, commemoration in ritual halls, tents and other closed places;

- Sewing services, including such services in the client’s house or in other places;

- Photo studio, including such services in in the client’s house or in other places;

- Services for organizing events (including birthdays, weddings and other similar ceremonies in the client’s house or in other places);

-Sports and recreation services (excluding medical services in this area);

- Cleaning services in individual apartments;

-Individual education and tutoring services (including such services at home)

During this period, activities in the following areas are permitted, subject to the special regime requirements:

1. Executive authorities and organizations, the list of which is determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

2. Health and social services:

-Research and laboratory services

-Hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities

-Veterinary services

-Manufacture of medical equipment, medicines and medical devices

-Social services

- Services for the care of persons with mental disabilities and persons in need of special care.

3.Infrastructure:

- Utilities (sewage and water supply, gas supply, heat supply, energy distribution)

-Production of electricity and energy supply

-Water supply and land reclamation

-Telecommunication services

4. Transport and logistics:

-Freight transportation by air, sea, rail and road

-Railway, nautical, port, road services

-Logistic services

- Public transport and taxi services

5. Major fields of production:

-Manufacture of defense products

-Production of oil equipment and facilities

-Manufacture of food products and raw materials for them, including the purchase, supply, storage and wholesale of food

-Production of daily care and hygiene products

-Manufacture of chemical products

-Production and processing of agricultural products, including farm activities

-Agriculture and harvesting

- Production, refining, storage and sale of oil and gas

-Transmission of oil and gas through pipelines

-Activities in the metallurgical industry

-Production and repair of construction and household equipment

-Engineering and design services

-Construction and repair of buildings and structures for civil and industrial use, roads

-Production of packaging products

-Manufacture of stone, metal and wood products

-Manufacture and repair of furniture

-A slaughter of animals

6. Retails and wholesale:

-Sales of food products

-Pharmacies

-Fueling points

- Pet shops, including pet food shops

- shops for the sale of building materials and small things

7. Household services:

-Collection and disposal of household waste

-Post services

-Dry cleaning

-Cleaning of residential buildings, with the exception of apartments

-Car repair

-Car wash points

-Translation Services

-Animal shelters

-Design Services

8. Media

9. Financial organizations

-Banks and currency exchange points

-Insurance organizations

- Organizations providing payment and clearing services

10. Special services:

-Delivery Services

-Repair of household equipment

-Disinfection services

During the quarantine period, each person and organization should prefer e-commerce.

In addition, the list and mode of operation of public and private organizations that will operate during the special regime will be determined.

Given the long incubation period of the COVID-19 virus, the speed of its spread, the citizens are required to comply with the requirements and rules of the World Health Organization, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, act in accordance with self-isolation measures, leave the house only in the case of necessity, adhere to medical and preventive rules and keep a distance of 2 meters in contact with people.

Those having coronavirus symptoms are strongly recommended to call 103, 113, or hotline 1542.