Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Presidential Aide, head of the Military Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Maharram Aliyev and the leadership of the ministry who are in the frontline zone under presidential instructions, have visited a number of military units stationed in the front line, Ministry of Defense told local media on March 18.

The officials visited military personnel of military units in the frontline zone, inspected headquarter buildings, soldiers' barracks, medical points and other military facilities, as well as combat armoured vehicles, air squadrons and other military equipment of the units.

The meeting addressed issues of improving the social conditions of servicemen.

Furthermore, Zakir Hasanov and Maharram Aliyev met with civilian personnel working in the military unit, inquired about the provision of military personnel.

After familiarizing themselves with the conditions created for the servicemen, Colonel General Z. Hasanov and Colonel General M. Aliyev conveyed congratulations of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on the occasion of the Novruz holiday to the servicemen.

